National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has opened the online application correction window for the Common Management Admission Test 2024 or CMAT 2024. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ till April 26.

The exam will be conducted in the month of May 2024. The exam will be held for the duration of 3 hours.

The CMAT is conducted for admission to Management Programme(s) in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE-affiliated participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in such Institutions.

Steps to make changes to CMAT 2024 form

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2024 form correction link Login and make the necessary changes Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CMAT 2024 form correction.