Delhi High Court SPA Stage III exam dates out; check details here
The exam is scheduled to be conducted in May 2024.
Delhi High Court has released the Senior Personal Assistant Stage III exam schedule. As per the notification, the Stage III Main (Descriptive) Examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 12, 2024. The exam will be held in Noida, Gautam Budhnagar, Uttar Pradesh.
“The Admit Card will be issued 2 to 3 days before the examination. Candidates are advised to visit the Delhi High Court website i.e. https://www.delhihighcourt.nic.in/ under the link Public Notice – Job Openings and the NTA website, i.e. https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/ regularly for latest updates,” reads the notification.
Steps to download SPA Stage III admit card 2023
Visit the official website delhihighcourt.nic.in
Go to the Public Notices—Job Openings
Click on the SPA Stage III admit card link
Key in your login details and submit
Download and take a printout for future reference
Selection Process
Eligible candidates will be required to appear for the English Typing Test, English Shorthand Tests, Main (Descriptive) Examination, and Interview.
