The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has announced the results for the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2. Eligible candidates can download the results of the from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

The JEE Main Session 2 exam 2024 was conducted from April 4 to 9, 2024. The provisional answer key was released on April 12 and challenges were invited till April 14. The final answer key has been prepared taking the valid objections into consideration. The results have been declared based on this final answer key.

Steps to download JEE Main results 2024

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE (Main) 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result link Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download JEE Main Session 2 result.