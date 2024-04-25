The Tamil Nadu Medical Recruitment Board (TN MRB) has opened the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Surgeon (General) under Advt No 01/2024. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website mrb.tn.gov.in till May 15, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2553 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Upto 37 years as on July 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should hold an MBBS Degree.

Here’s the official notification.

Fee

The applicants from SC/SCA/ST/DAP(PH) category are required to pay a fee of Rs 500, whereas Rs 1000 is applicable to other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Assistant Surgeon posts 2024

Visit the official website mrb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Assistant Surgeon posts’ application link Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload the documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Assistant Surgeon registrations.