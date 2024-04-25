The Pre-University Examination Board, Karnataka has released the admit cards for Class 12th or Pre-University Certificate (PUC II) exams. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

The 2nd PUC exams are scheduled to be conducted from April 29 to May 16, 2024.

Direct link to 2nd PUC exam schedule 2024.

Steps to download Karnataka 2nd PUC admit card 2024

Visit the official website kseab.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Karnataka 2nd PUC admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Karnataka 2nd PUC admit card 2024.

For more updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.