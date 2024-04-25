The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) or MP Vyapam has opened the online application window for the Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website esb.mp.gov.in till May 9, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 8 and 9 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. An application fee of Rs 500 is applicable for the general category and Rs 250 for reserved categories. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to apply for MPESB PAT 2024

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the PAT 2024 application link Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

