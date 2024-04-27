The Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha has released the admit card for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination ( OJEE ) 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ojee.nic.in.

The exam will be conducted from May 6 to 10 in three shifts — 8.30 AM to 10.30 AM, 12.30 PM to 2.30 PM, and 4.30 PM to 6.30 PM.

Direct link to OJEE 2024 exam schedule.

Steps to download OJEE 2024 admit card

Visit the official website ojee.nic.in On the homepage, click on the OJEE 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download OJEE admit card 2024.

OJEE 2024 is being conducted for admission to B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc . (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.