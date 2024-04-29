The Bihar School Examination Board (BESB) has released the notification for the Sakshamta Parikha-II or the Local Body Teachers Competence Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website bsebsakshamta.com till May 4, 2024.

The exam is being conducted to access the competency of teachers who have already been hired by local authorities for primary, middle, secondary, and higher secondary schools. The exam will be conducted for a total duration of 2.5 hours — 150 questions in MCQ (multiple choice question) format.

Candidates can check the exam pattern, exam syllabus, scheme and duration of exam, application fee, eligibility criteria and other required details in the official notification below:

Direct link to notification.

Steps to register for the Sakshamta exam 2024

Visit the official website bsebsakshamta.com On the homepage, click on ‘Register New Candidate’ Complete the Step 1 registration process and login to proceed Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled form

Direct link to register for Bihar Sakshamta exam 2024.