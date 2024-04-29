The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will release the advance exam city intimation slips for the upcoming Common University Entrance Test or CUET (UG) 2024 on May 5. Registered candidates will be able to download their city slips from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/.

The CUET UG exams are scheduled to be conducted between May 15 to 24, 2024. The exam will be conducted in Hybrid mode (Computer Based/ Pen & Paper) in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Here’s the exam schedule.

UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar announced the dates taking to ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

“The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier. Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website will begin in the second week of May 2024.” reads the announcement.

Steps to download CUET UG city slips

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in Once live, click on the link to download city slips Key in your credentials and login Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

About CUET UG 2024

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) is being introduced for admission into all UG Programmes in all Central Universities for Academic session 2024-25 under the Ministry of Education (MoE).