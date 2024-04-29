The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will soon released the admit card for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 or NEET UG 2024. Once out, candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2024. The test will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.20 PM. NEET UG 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Steps to download NEET UG admit card 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NEET UG admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2024 exam city slip is out. Candidates can download their city slips from the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

Direct link to download NEET UG exam city slip 2024.