Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has released the interview schedule of the Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) or CAPF Exam 2023. As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to commence on May 13 and conclude on June 14, 2024. A total of 1189 candidates have been shortlisted for the Personality Test (Interview) round.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 1189candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in and https://www.upsconline.in. No request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) intimated to the candidates will ordinarily be entertained,” reads the notification.

The UPSC CAPF exam 2023 is being held for recruitment to 322 Assistant Commandants (Group A) posts in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) viz. Border Security Force (BSF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Central Industrial Security Force(CISF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). This includes: BSF-86, CRPF-55, CISF-91, ITBP-60 and SSB-30.

Steps to download CAPF AC 2023 interview schedule

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the UPSC CAPF AC 2023 interview schedule link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CAPF ACs 2023 interview schedule.

Selection Process

The selection procedure/ scheme of the examination will consist of i) UPSC CAPF AC written exam, ii) Physical Standards/Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests, (iii) Interview/Personality Test and (iv) Final Selection / Merit.