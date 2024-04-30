Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan ( OAVS ) will conclude the application process for recruitment to the posts of Principals and Teachers in the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas in the State today, April 30. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website oav.edu.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1342 vacancies. The applicants can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, age limit, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Principal posts: The applicants from UR, SEBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 2000, whereas Rs 1250 is applicable to SC, ST and PwD category candidates.

Teacher posts: Rs 1500 for UR, SEBC category candidates and Rs 1000 for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

Steps to apply for Principals, Teacher posts

Visit the official website oav.edu.in On the homepage, click on the application link Register yourself and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Teacher, Principal posts.

Selection Process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in Computer Based Test (CBT), Interviews, and Performance Test as applicable.