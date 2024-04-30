Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) will today, April 30, close the registration window for the Combined Medical Services Examination or CMS 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the exam at upsconline.nic.in till 6.00 PM. The application correction/edit window will be open from May 1 to 7.

The UPSC CMS exam 2024 will be conducted to recruit 827 medical officers in different government departments.

Vacancy details

Category-I

Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service- 163

Category-II

(i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways - 450

(ii) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council - 14

(iii) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi - 200

Here’s UPSC CMS notification 2024.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on August 1, 2024. However, for Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Services, the upper age limit must not exceed 35 (thirty-five years) on the aforesaid cut-off date. Upper age relaxed for candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: For admission to the examination a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination.

Selection scheme

The UPSC CMS 2024 exam will consist of two phases: i) Written exam (500 marks) in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be two hours in duration. ii) Personality Test (100 Marks) of the candidates who qualify on the results of the written examination.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 200, except female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee.

Steps to apply for UPSC CMS 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Go to ‘OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application’ and click on apply link Fill Part 1 registration form, pay fee, upload documents Select exam centre and submit form Download form and take a printout for future reference