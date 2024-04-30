Jharkhand JAC 12th results 2024 declared for all streams; here’s steps to download
Students can download their results from the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.
The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 12th results for all streams today, April 30. Students can download their results from the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.
The class 12 exams were conducted from February 6 to 26. This year, approximately 4 lakh candidates have appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination.
In the previous year, the pass percentage for Arts stream was 95.97% and in Commerce stream was 88.60%. The pass percentage for Science stream in 2023 was 81.45%. The pass percentage for this year for all streams will be announced by the Council in due course of time.
Steps to download Class 12th result 2024
Visit the official website jacresults.com
On the homepage, click on Class 12th Arts, Commerce or Science result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download Class 12 Science results 2024.
Direct link to download Class 12 Commerce results 2024.
Direct link to download Class 12 Arts results 2024.
Disclaimer: Websites have crashed due to heavy traffic, candidates are advised to retry the links in sometime.