The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has released the Class 12th results for all streams today, April 30. Students can download their results from the official websites jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com .

The class 12 exams were conducted from February 6 to 26. This year, approximately 4 lakh candidates have appeared for Jharkhand Board Class 12 examination.

In the previous year, the pass percentage for Arts stream was 95.97% and in Commerce stream was 88.60%. The pass percentage for Science stream in 2023 was 81.45%. The pass percentage for this year for all streams will be announced by the Council in due course of time.

Steps to download Class 12th result 2024

Visit the official website jacresults.com On the homepage, click on Class 12th Arts, Commerce or Science result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download Class 12 Science results 2024.

Direct link to download Class 12 Commerce results 2024.

Direct link to download Class 12 Arts results 2024.