UPSC IES/ISSE 2024 registration ends today; apply now at upsc.gov.in
Candidates can register for the exam on the official website upsconline.nic.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will soon close the application window for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Services Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website upsconline.nic.in. The application correction/edit window will be open from May 1 to 7.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies out of which 18 vacancies are in the Indian Economic Service and 30 vacancies are in the Indian Statistical Service.
Eligibility Criteria
Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years as on August 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.
Educational Qualifications: (i) A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a recognised University. (ii) A candidate for the Indian Statistical Service must have obtained a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a recognised University.
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
Candidates are required to pay fee of Rs. 200. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of any fee.
Steps to register for IES/ISSE 2024
Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in
Now click on One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application
Register yourself and proceed with the application
Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit
Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.