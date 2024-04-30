The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) will soon close the application window for the Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Services Exam 2024. Eligible candidates can register for the exam on the official website upsconline.nic.in . The application correction/edit window will be open from May 1 to 7.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 48 vacancies out of which 18 vacancies are in the Indian Economic Service and 30 vacancies are in the Indian Statistical Service.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years as on August 1, 2024. Upper age limit relaxations applicable.

Educational Qualifications: (i) A candidate for the Indian Economic Service must have obtained a Post-Graduate Degree in Economics/Applied Economics/Business Economics/Econometrics from a recognised University. (ii) A candidate for the Indian Statistical Service must have obtained a Bachelor's Degree with Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics as one of the subject or a Master's degree in Statistics/Mathematical Statistics/Applied Statistics from a recognised University.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay fee of Rs. 200. Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability Candidates are exempted from payment of any fee.

Steps to register for IES/ISSE 2024

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Now click on One-time registration (OTR) for examinations of UPSC and online application Register yourself and proceed with the application Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference