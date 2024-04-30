The Chandigarh Department of Education has released the provisional answer key of the Junior Basic Teacher ( JBT ) recruitment exam 2024. Eligible candidates can check and download answer keys from the official website www.chdeducation.gov.in . Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, at www.chdeducation.gov.in by May 2 upto 2.00 PM.

“After the successful submission of online objection(s), an Acknowledgement Number will be displayed on the screen. The candidates are advised to save this for future reference. No request for filing objection regarding provisional answer key beyond the last date as stipulated in para (b) or sent via any other mode will be entertained,” reads the notification.

The JBT exam was conducted on April 28. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 396 Junior Basic Teacher posts in the pay matrix of Rs 9,300-34,800 + Grade Pay Rs 4,200 (Level 5).

Steps to download JBT answer key 2024

Visit the official website www.chdeducation.gov.in On the homepage, go to the ‘Recruitments’ tab Click on the link for ‘Notifications on recruitment of JBT 2024’ Now click on the JBT provisional answer key link Download and take a printout for future reference Submit suggestions, if any

Selection Process

Merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained by candidates in the written test and on the basis of the merit list candidates will be called for a document verification process.