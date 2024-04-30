The Chandigarh Department of Education has released the exam schedule of the Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) recruitment exam 2024. The written exam will be conducted from June 22 to 28, 2024.

The admit card will be released on June 17 on the official website chdeducation.gov.in. The answer key will be released on July 1 and the objection window will remain open till July 3 upto 5.00 PM.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 303 TGT posts in various subjects on a regular basis. The Written exam will be conducted in Multiple Choice question (MCQ) format for a total of 150 marks. The date of the recruitment exam will be published on the Department’s website in due course of time.

Direct link to TGT exam schedule 2024.

Selection Process

The final merit list will be prepared based on the candidate’s performance in the Main examination followed by a document verification process.