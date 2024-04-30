The Government of Canada has announced that they are expanding the use of proven automation technologies to help process adult passport renewal applications. According to the announcement, adult visa renewal applications will now be processed through an Algorithmic Impact Assessment - Passport Program Modernization Initiative.

This initiative is part of the Canadian Government’s efforts to assist Passport Officers process routine adult passport renewals even during periods of high demand.

Furthermore, the notification states that, “The automation tool confirms that application information matches the information on file from their last passport and confirms there are no restrictions or reasons to deny a passport. This tool operates as an add-on and helps increase the efficiency of passport renewals. It does not replace a passport officer. If any condition is not met, it always goes to a passport officer for further review. Refusals will always be made by a passport officer.”

Direct link to the notification.

While the tool will be used to process adult visa renewals Officers will continue to manually review and make decisions on all first-time applications, children’s applications and complex files.

Additionally the report states that any decision to reject, cancel or revoke a passport will be made by an officer.

Here’s details on Algorithmic Impact Assessment.

At a Glance