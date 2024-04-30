The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has announced the Class 12th result 2024 today, April 30. Students/Guardians can download the results from the official website bseh.org.in .

The HBSE 12th Class exams were conducted from February 27 to April 2, 2024. According to Hindustan Times, “A pass percentage of 85.31% has been recorded this year. The pass percentage of boys is 88.14 percent and the pass percentage of girls is 82.52 percent.”

Steps to check HBSE Class 12 result 2024

Visit official website bseh.org.in Click on the result link for Senior Secondary exam result Enter roll number and captcha to search result The 12th result 2024 will appear on screen Download scorecard and take a printout

Direct link to download HBSE Class 12 results 2024.