OPSC VAS/ AVAS 2024 answer key released; here’s how to download
Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website opsc.gov.in.
The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Veterinary Assistant Surgeons/ Additional Veterinary Assistant Surgeons exam under Advt. No. 24 of 2023-24. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website www.opsc.gov.in. Candidates can submit suggestions, if any, within seven days from the release of the answer key.
The exam was conducted on April 28, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 539 vacancies.
Steps to download OPSC VAS/ AVAS answer key
Visit the official website www.opsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the OPSC VAS/ AVAS answer key link
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.