Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the results for the Class 12 Board exams 2024. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their scores and download their results on the official website pseb.ac.in .

The Punjab Class 12 Board exam was held from February 13 to March 30. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for the PSEB 12th board examination, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to download PSEB Class 12 result 2024

Visit the official website pseb.ac.in On the homepage, click Result of Sr. Secondary Examination March 2024 Now Available Now locate the link Senior Secondary (10 + 2) Examination Provisional Result March 2024 Key in the necessary credentials and click view results Punjab Board Class 12 results will appear on screen Check the result, download and take a print out for future reference