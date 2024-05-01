The Odisha Staff Selection Commission ( OSSC ) will conclude the online application process for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Examination (CTSRE) 2024 for Group-B Posts/Services under different Departments/HoDs of Govt. of Odisha today, May 1. Eligible candidates can register for the posts on the official website www.ossc.gov.in . The application correction window closes on May 7, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 381 vacancies, of which 365 vacancies are for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil) in Engineer-in-Chief (Pubic Health), 15 for Junior Engineer (Civil) in Directorate of Fisheries, and 1 for Junior Motor Vehicle Inspector in State Transport Authority.

The applicants should be between the age of 21 years to 38 years as on January 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details available in the official notification.

Steps to apply for CTSRE 2024

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CTSRE 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Certificate Verification. The Preliminary exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in June-August 2024.