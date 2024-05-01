The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the revised application dates for application to different categories of District Cadre posts of Teachers in Government Schools under ST, SC development, M and BCW Department. Eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the posts on the official website www.osssc.gov.in June 12 to July 7, 2024. Earlier, the application dates were April 1 to 25, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2629 posts.

Here’s the revised dates.

Applicants will be able to check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details in the detailed notification.

Here’s the short notification.

Steps to apply for OSSSC TGT recruitment 2024

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘Apply Online’ Once live, click on the notification to apply for OSSSC TGT recruitment 2024 Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout of the duly filled out form