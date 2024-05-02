The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the admit card for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test 2024 or NEET UG 2024. Registered candidates can now download their hall tickets from the official website exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/ .

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2024. The test will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.20 PM. NEET UG 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

“National Testing Agency will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET (UG) - 2024 for more than 24 lakh candidates at different centers located in 557 Cities throughout the country including 14 Cities Outside India on 05 May 2024 (Sunday) from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. (Indian Standard Time),” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download NEET UG admit card 2024

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the NEET UG admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download NEET UG admit card 2024.