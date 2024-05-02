TSPSC Group 1 2024 exam date announced; here’s all the details
According to the notification, the Group 1 Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 9, 2024.
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the schedule for the Group-I Services posts in the State of Telangana. According to the notification, the Group 1 Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on June 9, 2024.
The admit card will be released 7 days prior to the examination. The Main examination (Conventional Type) will be held in September/ October 2024.
Here’s the exam date announcement.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 563 vacancies.
Candidates can check the exam schedule, exam programme, scheme of exam and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the Group I official notice.
Steps to download Group I admit card 2024
Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in
Once live, click on the link to download Group I services exam admit card
Key in your registration details and login
Check and download a copy of the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.