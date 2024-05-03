AP ICET 2024 hall ticket out at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in; exams from May 6
Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the admit cards doe the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test-2024 (AP ICET-2024). Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled for May 6 and 7 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The preliminary answer key will be released on May 8. The final answer key, result, and ranks will be released on June 20, 2024.
Steps to download AP ICET admit card 2024
Visit the official website cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
Click on AP ICET 2024 admit card download link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download AP ICET 2024 admit card.
APICET 2024 is being held for admissions into first year MBA/MCA Courses for the Academic Year 2024-25.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.