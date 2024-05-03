The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the provisional answer keys of the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test ( AP SET 2024 ). Eligible candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website apset.net.in . Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by 4.00 PM today, May 3. A fee of 200 per challenge is applicable.

The AP SET exam 2024 was held on April 28. AP SET 2024 is being conducted for recruitment and promotions of Lecturers/ Assistant Professors in Universities and degree colleges.

Steps to download AP SET 2024 answer key

Visit the official website apset.net.in On the homepage, click on the AP SET answer key 2024 link Click on the subject wise answer key links The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Submit suggestions, if any

Direct link to AP SET 2024 answer key.

Direct link to AP SET 2024 objection window.