AP SET 2024 answer key out; last date to submit suggestions today
Candidates can download the provisional answer keys from the official website apset.net.in.
The Andhra University, Visakhapatnam has released the provisional answer keys of the Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test (AP SET 2024). Eligible candidates can download the provisional answer key from the official website apset.net.in. Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by 4.00 PM today, May 3. A fee of 200 per challenge is applicable.
The AP SET exam 2024 was held on April 28. AP SET 2024 is being conducted for recruitment and promotions of Lecturers/ Assistant Professors in Universities and degree colleges.
Steps to download AP SET 2024 answer key
Visit the official website apset.net.in
On the homepage, click on the AP SET answer key 2024 link
Click on the subject wise answer key links
The answer key will appear on the screen
Check and download the answer key
Submit suggestions, if any
Direct link to AP SET 2024 answer key.
Direct link to AP SET 2024 objection window.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.