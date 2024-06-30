The Bank Note Press Mill India Pvt Limited (BNPM) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Grade I (Non-Executive Cadre) today, June 30. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website bnpmindia.com .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 39 posts of Process Assistant (Grade I) in various disciplines. The candidates must all be between the age of 18 years to 28 years as on June 30, 2024 to apply for the posts. The pay scale for the post is in Pay Level 2 (Equivalent of Central Govt. Pay) Rs. 24,500.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, reservation/relaxations, selection process and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

For SC/ST/PwBD candidates there is no examination fee, however, all candidates must pay the intimation charges of Rs 200. For all other category candidates the examination fee (including intimation charges) is Rs 600.

Steps to download BNPM recruitment 2024

Visit the official website bnpmindia.com On the homepage, go to ‘Careers’ > ‘Recruitment Advertisements’ > ‘Apply Online’ Register yourself on ibps portal and proceed Login, fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for BNPM recruitment 2024.