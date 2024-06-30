HPCL application window closes today for 247 Engineer, SO and other posts; direct link here
Eligible candidates must submit their applications at the official website hindustanpetroleum.com.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) will today, June 30, conclude the online application process for recruitment to various posts of Engineer, Senior Officer, Senior Manager and others. Eligible candidates must submit their applications at the official website hindustanpetroleum.com.
The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 247 posts. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:
Application Fee
The applicants from UR, OBCNC, EWS category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1180+GST, whereas the candidates from reserved category are exempted from payment of the fee.
Steps to apply for the vacancies 2024
Visit the official website hindustanpetroleum.com
On the homepage, go to Careers—Job Openings
Click on the application link available under “Recruitment of Officers 2024-25”
Register and proceed with the application process
Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for the posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.