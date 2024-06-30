Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research ( IGCAR ) will conclude the online application process for recruitment to the posts of Scientific Officer, Technical Officer, Nurse, Pharmacist, and others under Advt. No. IGCAR/01/2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website igcar.gov.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 91 vacancies. Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Post Fee SOE-01, SOE-02, SOD-01 to SOD-11 and SOC-01 Rs 300 TOB-01, SAC-01, SAB-01 to SAB-03 and NUR-01 Rs 200 PHM-01, TNB-01 to TNB-03 Rs 100

Steps to apply for SO, Technician, and other posts

Visit the official website igcar.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Opportunities—Recruitment—New Vacancies and Results” Click on the registration links for Advertisement No. IGCAR/01/2024 Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for SO, Technician, Nurse, and other posts.