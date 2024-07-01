The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will soon release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination June 2024 or FMGE June 2024 admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website natboard.edu.in from July 3 onwards.

FMGE JUNE 2024 will be conducted on July 6 (Part I: 9.00 AM to 11.30 AM; Part II 2.00 PM to 4.30 PM) on a computer-based platform at 71 test centres in 50 test cities across the country. The exam result is likely to be released on August 6, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download FMGE June admit card 2024

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, go to the FMGE tab Click on the FMGE June 2024 admit card link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference