The Consortium of National Law Universities will release the official notification for the Common Law Admission Test 2025 or CLAT 2025 on July 7. Once out, eligible candidates can check and download the notification from the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in .

“The CLAT 2025 advertisement is scheduled to be released in Print/ Electronic Media on 7th July 2024,” reads the notice. CLAT 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on December 1 from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Here’s the CLAT 2025 exam notification.

Steps to apply for CLAT 2025

Visit the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in On the homepage, click on the CLAT 2025 application link Register and login to apply Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference