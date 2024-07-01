IBPS CRP Clerk XIV notification released; apply for 6128 posts till July 21
Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ibps.in till July 21, 2024.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the notification and invited applications for the IBPS CRP Clerk XIV for recruitment of Clerical Cadre posts today, July 1. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website ibps.in till July 21, 2024.
The Pre-Exam Training (PET) will be conducted from August 12 to 17. The Preliminary online examination will be held in August 2024 and the results will be declared in September 2024
Candidates can check the vacancy details, exam pattern, eligibility criteria, age limit, ibps clerk selection process and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
|Category
|Fee
|For SC/ST/PwBD/ESM/DESM candidates
|Rs 175 (inclusive of GST)
|For all other candidates
|Rs 850 (inclusive of GST)
Steps to apply for IBPS Clerk recruitment
- Visit the official website ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on the CRP Clerk XIV application link
- Register on the ibps portal and proceed
- Fill out the form, pay the fee and submit
- Download a copy and take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for IBPS Clerk recruitment 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.