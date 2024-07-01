The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee, has launched the website for the Graduate Aptitude Test for Engineering (GATE) 2025, today, July 1. Aspirants will be able to check all the details regarding the exam and registration dates on the official website gate2025.iitr.ac.in.

GATE 2024 was held from February 3 to 11, this year. The results were declared on March 23, 2024.

GATE 2025 will be a computer-based test (CBT), and will be conducted by IISc Bengaluru and seven IITs (IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati , IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras and IIT Roorkee), on behalf of the National Coordination Board – GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India (GoI), reports Indian Express.

About GATE

Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) is a national-level examination that assesses candidates for comprehensive understanding in various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering/ Technology/ Science/ Architecture/ Humanities for admission to various Master’s and Doctoral Programs and Recruitment by some Public Sector Undertakings.