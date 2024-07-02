The Punjab National Bank ( PNB ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for Engagement as Apprentices under The Apprentices Act 1961 (as amended from time to time). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.pnbindia.in till July 14, 2024.

The online examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 28. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2700 Apprentice posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit as on June 30, 2024: 20 to 28 years. Upper age limit relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification as on June 30, 2024: Graduate degree in any discipline from any Institute/ College/ University recognized/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE/ UGC. The result of the qualification must have been declared on or before 30.06.2024 and candidate must produce Mark Sheets and Provisional/ Degree Certificate issued from the University/ College/ Institute as and when required by the Bank. The candidates applying for training seats of a particular State/ UT, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in local language of that State/UT.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee Category Application/ Examination/ Intimation fee PwBD Rs. 400/-+GST @18% = Rs.472/- Female/ SC/ ST Rs. 600/-+GST @18% = Rs.708/- GEN/OBC Rs. 800/-+GST@18% = Rs.944/-

Steps to apply for PNB Apprentice posts 2024

Visit the official website www.pnbindia.in On the homepage, click on ‘Recruitments’ Now click on the registration link available under Apprentice recruitment notification Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill out the form, upload documents, pay the fee and submit Download a copy and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for PNB Apprentice posts 2024.