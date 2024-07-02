Bank of Baroda ( BOB ) will close the online application window for recruitment to the posts of Relationship Manager, Credit Analyst, Senior Manager, and others today, July 2. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website www.bankofbaroda.in .

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 168 vacancies. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

For General, EWS & OBC candidates the application fee is Rs 600 + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges, whereas for SC, ST, PWD & Women candidates the application fee is Rs 100 + applicable taxes + payment gateway charges.

Steps to apply for Credit Analyst and other posts

Visit the official website bankofbaroda.in Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ under the Career tab Click on “Apply Now” under “Recruitment of Professionals on Regular Basis in Corporate & Institutional Credit and Finance Department.” Fill up the application form, upload the required documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Credit Analyst and other posts.