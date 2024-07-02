The Government of Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education has released the notification of the Andhra Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test July 2024 (AP TET July 2024). Eligible candidates can submit their applications on the official website aptet.apcfss.in from July 4 to 17, 2024.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 5 to 20 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 12 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM. The admit card will be released on July 25, 2024. The answer keys will be released on August 10, 2024. The final result will be declared on August 30.

Candidates are required to meet the minimum eligibility conditions as prescribed in the information bulletin linked below. Candidates are advised to go through the information bulletin thoroughly for the exam pattern, exam syllabus, required documentation, reservations/relaxations, and other information before applying for the exam:

Direct link to AP TET July 2024 Information Bulletin.

Direct link to AP TET July 2024.

Examination Fee

The online application fee for each paper i.e. Paper-I A, Paper-I B, Paper-II A, and Paper-II B is Rs 750, separately.