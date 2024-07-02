RSMSSB Informatic Assistant result 2024 declared; download link here
Candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the results of the Informatics Assistant 2023 exam. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The exam was conducted on January 21, 2024. The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for the typing test. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 3415 posts. Earlier, the Commission notified a total of 2730 vacancies.
Steps to download IA result 2023
Visit the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, go to Results — IA 2023 : Roll no. List of Selected Candidates for Typing Test
The result will appear on the screen
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to download IA 2023 result.
Direct link to IA 2023 final answer key.
Selection Process
Candidates will appear for a written test followed by the typing test and document verification.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.