The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) has released the notification for the Vice-Principal/Superintendent ITI exam 2024. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from July 10 to August 8, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 36 Vice-Principal/Superintendent posts in ITI Rajasthan. The dates for the exam will be announced on the Commission’s website in due course of time.

Eligibility Criteria

Age limit: The minimum age requirement is 20 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxations applicable for reserved category candidates.

Essential qualification: Candidates must possess (i) Second Class Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Information Technology/Computer Science/Electronics and Communication Engineering or equivalent qualification. (ii) One year professional experience. (iii) Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani culture. More details in the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600, while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.