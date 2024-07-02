The Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board ( TN TRB ) has released the admit card for the post of Secondary Grade Teachers-2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website trb.tn.gov.in .

“The candidates are requested to use their User ID and Password for downloading their Admit Card through the website https://www.trb.tn.gov.in/ from 02.07.2024 onwards. Change of request of centre will not be entertained,” reads the notification.

The OMR based examination is scheduled to be conducted on July 21, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1768 vacancies.

Steps to download TN TRB Teacher admit card 2024

Visit the official website trb.tn.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Teacher admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will shortlisted on the basis of Compulsory Tamil Language Eligibility Test, Written Examination and Certificate Verification.