The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) has announced the conduct of a CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) July 2024 mock test today, July 2. Eligible candidates will be able to attempt the practice test on the official website www.icsi.edu tomorrow, July 3.

The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday, July 6, 2024 through Remote Proctored mode.

“To familiarize the candidates with the remote proctoring process, the Institute has decided to conduct a mock test for 2 hour’s durations on 03rd July 2024. Appearance in the mock test is required in view of its importance and usefulness for the Candidates. Candidates shall log-in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time,” reads the official notification.

Candidates are required to download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance on the laptop/desktop from which they will be attempting the mock test and the CSEET exam.

Steps to download the SEB for CSEET

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu Click on the notification regarding CSEET mock test 2024 In the PDF click on the link to download SEB for the mock test Key in your registration details and login Now click on the download link for the SEB and install Check the instructions in the PDF for any doubts/concerns

