The Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the exam schedule for the post of Pharmacist and Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) under Combined Recruitment Examination-2023(III). As per the notification, the computer based recruitment test (CBRT) is scheduled to be conducted on August 3, 2024. The hall tickets are likely to be released on July 20 on the official website www.osssc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2453 posts, of which 1002 vacancies are for the post of Pharmacist and 1451 for Multipurpose Health Worker (Male) post.

Steps to download CRE III admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.osssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CRE III admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference