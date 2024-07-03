The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive Examination 2024. Candidates can download the answer keys from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 7. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable. The recruitment exam was conducted on June 30 in 11 districts across the State. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

“The candidate can file objections along with supporting documents/ references against the provisional answer key through online mode only within a period of 05 days (five days) excluding the day of publishing of answer key, i.e. w.e.f. 03-07-2024 to 07.07.2024. The candidate challenging the provisional answer Key(s) shall have to pay a non-refundable fee of ₹ 100 (Rupees One Hundred only) per question subject to maximum of ₹500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only) for each paper separately, in online mode for which the link will appear before final submission of objection(s),” reads the notification.

Steps to download HPAS 2024 answer key

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the HPAS answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HPAS answer key 2024.

Direct link to submit suggestions.