Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts of Sub-Inspector (Staff Nurse), Assistant Sub-Inspector (Pharmacist), and Head Constable (Midwife-Female only) 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website itbpolice.nic.in till July 28, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 29 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of Sub-Inspector (Staff Nurse), 5 for Assistant Sub-Inspector (Pharmacist), and 14 for Head Constable (Midwife-Female only) 2024.

Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the official notification.

Steps to apply for ITBP SI, ASI and Head Constable posts 2024

Visit the official website itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Recruitment tab Go to ‘NEW USER REGISTRATION’ and register on the portal Login using credentials and apply for the desired post Fill application, upload documents, and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply.