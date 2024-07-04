JKSET 2024 registration window closes tomorrow; apply now at jujkset.in
Candidates can apply for the exam on the official website www.jujkset.in till July 5.
The University of Jammu will today, July 5, close the online application window for the State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor for UT of Jammu & Kashmir (JKSET) & UT of Ladakh (LASET). Eligible candidates can apply for the exam on the official website jujkset.in till July 5 without a late fee. The last date to submit the form with a late fee of Rs 600 is July 9, 2024.
The application correction window will open on July 13 and close on July 15, 2024. The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 20, 2024. The applicants will be able to download their hall tickets from October 14 onwards.
Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and other details available in the Information Bulletin below:
Direct link to JKSET/ LASET Information Bulletin 2024.
Examination Fee
|Category
|Examination fee upto 05.07.2024
|Examination fee w.e.f 06.07.2024 to 09.07.2024 (with late fee of Rs. 600/-)
|Unreserved Category
|Rs 1200
|Rs 1800
|RBA/ALC-IB/OBC/ EWS
|Rs 900
|Rs 1500
|SC/ST (i & ii)/Transgender/ PwD with 40% disability*
|Rs 700
|Rs 1300
Steps to apply for JKSET/LASET 2024
Visit the official website www.jujkset.in
On the homepage, click on the “Apply Online” link
Pay the and register yourself
Once registered, proceed with the application process
Fill in the details, upload the required documents and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for JKSET 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.