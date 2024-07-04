The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will soon start the registrations for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Pharmacy Common Entrance Test ( TS EAPCET 2024 ) counselling. Students who cleared the TS EAPCET 2024 can apply for counselling on the official website tgeapcet.nic.in till July 12, 2024.

As per a report by Indian Express, the online registration will commence today, July 4 and conclude on July 12, 2024. Certificate verification for candidates who have already booked the slot will be held from July 6 to 13. Freezing options will be done on July 15 and the provisional seat allotment result will be declared on July 19, 2024.

Direct link to TS EAPCET 2024 counselling schedule.

TS EAPCET-2024 is being conducted for admissions into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2024-2025.

Steps for TS EAPCET 2024 counselling registration

Visit the official website eapcet.tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on the slot booking Key in your login details and submit Fill in the choices and review Save and submit