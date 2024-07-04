Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the answer key, cutoff marks for the post of Statistical Officer under Advt. No. 12 of 2022-23. Eligible candidates can download their answer key, cut-off marks from the official website www.opsc.gov.in .

The qualifying marks in written examination for unreserved category is 50%, 45% for SEBC, 40% for SC/ST and PWD.

The written exam was conducted on December 31, 2023. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 33 Statistical Officer posts.

Steps to download SO answer key, cutoff marks 2023

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the SO 2023 answer key, cutoff marks link The answer key, cutoff mark will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key, cutoff marks Take a printout for future reference