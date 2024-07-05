BITSAT Session 2 results 2024 declared; here’s direct link
Candidates can download their results from the official website bitsadmission.com.
Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has released the BITSAT 2024 Session 2 examination result. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bitsadmission.com.
BITSAT 2024 session 2 was conducted from June 24 to 28. The exam is being held for admissions to Integrated First Degree programmes of BITS Pilani at Pilani Campus, K. K. Birla Goa Campus, and Hyderabad Campus.
Steps to download BITSAT Session 2 result
Visit the official website bitsadmission.com
On the homepage, click on the BITSAT 2024 Session 2 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to BITSAT Session 2 result 2024.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.