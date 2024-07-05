Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has released the BITSAT 2024 Session 2 examination result. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website bitsadmission.com .

BITSAT 2024 session 2 was conducted from June 24 to 28. The exam is being held for admissions to Integrated First Degree programmes of BITS Pilani at Pilani Campus, K. K. Birla Goa Campus, and Hyderabad Campus.

Steps to download BITSAT Session 2 result

Visit the official website bitsadmission.com On the homepage, click on the BITSAT 2024 Session 2 result link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

