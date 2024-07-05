The Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) has released the admit cards for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test July 2024 or CTET July 2024 . Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ctet.nic.in .

The 19th edition of CTET July 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on July 7, 2024. The test will be conducted in twenty languages in 136 cities all over the country.

Steps to download CTET July 2024 admit card

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CTET July 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CTET July 2024 admit card.