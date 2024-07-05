The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the Preliminary answer key for the Assistant Town Planner examination 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer keys from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by July 10, 2024. The UPPSC Assistant Town Planner 2023 Preliminary exam was conducted on June 30, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 24 ATP posts, in the Housing and Urban Planning Department, which will be filled by a Preliminary Objective Type examination and a Main Written examination.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download ATP answer key 2024

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Answer Key tab Click on the Assistant Town Planner answer key link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ATP answer key 2024.